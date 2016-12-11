Bulldogs get spark from former starter

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler forward Kelan Martin understood exactly why he was pulled out of the starting lineup Saturday.

If he keeps playing this way, it may not happen again.

Martin scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and was the catalyst in two key second-half runs to lead the 16th-ranked Bulldogs past No. 22 Cincinnati 75-65.

“I had to come out with a different approach,” he said. “The other day (against Indiana State), I came out with no energy. Today, I came off the bench with a lot of energy.”

In 31 minutes, Martin was 6 of 14 from the field, 3 of 7 on 3-pointers and 5 of 6 on free throws. He also had two assists, looked to get the ball quickly and into the right spots instead of settling for jump shots.

And when the Bulldogs needed him most in the second half, Martin delivered with a big game that allowed Butler (9-1) to extend its home-court winning streak over nonconference foes to 34 games.

Troy Caupain scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Bearcats (7-2) and Gary Clark added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

BALL STATE 91, EASTERN KENTUCKY 86: In Muncie, Tayler Persons scored in the final minute of overtime to lift the Cardinals.

Sean Sellers finished with 32 points for Ball State (6-4) and Persons added another 21 and also notched nine assists. Trey Moses added 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

INDIANA TECH 67, LOURDES 65, OT: In Sylvania, Ohio, the Warriors rallied from an early deficit in the overtime win. Indiana Tech (8-4) got 19 points, four assists and three steals from Miles Robinson. Tanner Watkins had 16 points.

HUNTINGTON 110, ASBURY 95: In Huntington, Daniel Woll had 25 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Foresters. Mason Coverstone added 20 points, Tyler Arens had 19, Konner Platt 15, Mike Bush had 16 assists and 13 points and Austin Karazsia scored 12.

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 76, MANCHESTER 68: In North Manchester, Adrian Johnson scored 19, Tyler Alexander added 17 and Blake Brouwer 11 for the Spartans (1-5, 0-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference).

Women

IPFW 61, UIC 55: In Chicago, De’Jour Young scored 17 points, and the Mastodons (2-8) used a 21-8 second quarter to win.

INDIANA TECH 90, LOUDRES 61: In Sylvania, Ohio, the NAIA Division II No. 21 Warriors (11-1, 6-1 WHAC) won their sixth straight game in style. Keanna Gary had her seventh double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

MANCHESTER 57, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 48: In North Manchester, Hannah Newby led the Spartans (1-7, 1-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) with 12 points off the bench.

TRINE 62, ALBION 49: In Albion, Michigan, Hayley Martin led the Thunder (7-1, 3-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) with 25 points and five blocks. Katy Steers added 13 points.

VALPARAISO 71, GRACE 49: In Valparaiso, Vironnica Drake led the Lancers ­(8-6) with 10 points.