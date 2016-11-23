CFP top 4 unchanged before big weekend

College football took a quiet set of rankings toward its loud upcoming weekend. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee left the top four teams unchanged, budged Washington from No. 6 to No. 5 and opted for very little drama in its latest rankings issued Tuesday evening.

No. 1 Alabama (11-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-1), No. 3 Michigan (10-1) and No. 4 Clemson (10-1) stayed in the coveted top four spots, with two of them, Ohio State and Michigan, about to play each other Saturday in Columbus.

“It did not change our positioning in the rankings” for Ohio State, committee chairman Kirby Hocutt said, “or, within the Selection Committee room, about Ohio State.” Hocutt said, “The Committee continues to be aware of their three wins over top-25 teams” – No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 16 Nebraska.

Wisconsin led a parade of 9-2 teams that went from No. 6 through No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Colorado, No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 11 Louisville, whose slip from No. 5 after a 36-10 pounding from Houston was the largest within a top 25 mostly motionless, save for No. 22 Utah, which fell from No. 12 after losing at home to Oregon.

Southern California (8-3), which has won seven games in a row, inched up a notch as the top three-loss team and the lone conqueror of Washington (10-1), which benefited from Louisville’s fall to reach the brink of the promised land.

Florida (8-2) made the biggest bolt in the weekly rankings, going from No. 23 to No. 15 after winning, 16-10, at LSU.

At No. 14 is Florida State (8-3). Only two teams unranked last week joined the list this week: Houston (9-2), at No. 20 and Navy (8-2) at No. 25.