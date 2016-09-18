Cardinals' defense dominates Colonels

MUNCIE – A lot was made heading into Ball State’s home opener against Eastern Kentucky about who the Cardinals would face at quarterback. Because of injuries, the Colonels had already used three quarterbacks in their first two games.

As it turned out, it didn’t really matter who played under center because the Ball State defense pressured the Colonels early and often in a 41-14 win Saturday at Scheumann Stadium.

The Cardinals (2-1) had eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss against the FCS’ Colonels (1-2). The eight sacks were the most for the program in a decade.

Anthony Winbush had two sacks, Aaron Taylor had 11/2 sacks, while Martez Hester and Marc Walton picked off passes.

“It was a big game for us defensively,” Hester said. “We were aggressive, obviously. (The sacks) helps the secondary a lot. Anytime (the quarterback) just throws it up, it helps the defensive backs. The one I had, he basically threw it right to me. The defensive line definitely played well today. Everybody up front did their job and was getting after the quarterback and trying to have as much pressure as possible.”

A much maligned unit a year ago, the Cardinals defense has played much better and more aggressive so far. In 2015, the defense gave up 35 points per game, but have dropped that by 14 points per game through three games.

“You talk about getting after it,” first-year Ball State coach Mike Neu said of the defense. “They have been very consistent through three games. Those guys have had a chip of their shoulders since Day 1.”

Eastern Kentucky quarterbacks Maty Mauk and Bennie Coney struggled against the aggressive Ball State defense. Mauk, the starter, was 19 of 32 for 285 yards and a touchdown, but suffered all eight sacks. Coney, who was injured early on, was 1 of 4 for one yard and two interceptions.

“Our defense has a lot of confidence right now,” Neu said. “They believe they are going to go out there and hold the offense to a three-and-out. That’s the belief the defense has right now.”

Ball State was looking for its first shutout since 2008, but Eastern Kentucky managed two late scores to spoil that aspiration. The Cardinals held the Colonels to 289 yards.

“We didn’t want to give up points, so yeah (it was disappointing),” Hester said of losing the shutout. “I wanted a shutout, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.”

Cardinals sophomore quarterback Riley Neal completed his first 16 passes and was 28 of 39 for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

“It was pretty good protection by the offensive line, and our receivers were there,” Neal said of his early efficiency. “(The play of the defense) is huge. To hold them essentially scoreless is just huge for us.”

The win was the first home game for Neu, an alumnus of the university.

“We have to continue to do our job,” Neu said of his home debut. “My goal is to see this place full. We will just keep working on it and put a product on the field that the fans and the Muncie community and students can be excited about.”

It is Eastern Kentucky’s second loss in the state of Indiana after falling at Purdue 45-24 two weeks ago.

“There is absolutely nothing for us to be proud of for our performance today, starting with me down to the last guy that came here on this trip,” Eastern Kentucky coach Mark Elder said. “There’s nothing to be proud of by anybody in this organization.”

