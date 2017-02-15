Cardinals halt skid with OT win

Ball State went to overtime Tuesday needing to stop a three-game losing streak.

With senior forward Ryan Weber draining seven 3-pointers, the Cardinals did so, winning 81-72 at Northern Illinois to go above .500 in Mid-American Conference play.

Ball State (16-10, 7-6) took a seven-point lead in the final minute of overtime on a 3 by Weber, who scored a game-high 23 points. Weber’s 7-of-11 performance from long range helped the Cardinals go 14 for 36 as a team, outdoing the Huskies’ 6-of-13 3-point showing.

Northern Illinois (14-12, 6-7) led 39-31 at halftime and was still up by three with 14 seconds left in regulation at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois. That’s when Weber nailed a 3 to send the contest to overtime at 61-61.

No. 13 KENTUCKY 83, TENNESSEE 58: In Lexington, Kentucky, Malik Monk had 20 points and a career-high eight rebounds, Derek Willis had 16 points and the Wildcats made 10 3-pointers in the first half to roll past the Volunteers.

Long-range shooting provided the biggest lift as Kentucky (21-5, 11-2) made 11 3s, its first double-digit effort from behind the arc in a month, as Monk and Willis each made four in the first half.

No. 15 FLORIDA 114, AUBURN 95: In Auburn, Alabama, Canyon Barry scored a season-high 30 points and the Gators kept up with high-scoring Auburn for a half, then sprinted away.

Known more for their stingy defense, the Gators (21-5, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) blew past their previous scoring high of 106 points en route to a seventh straight win.

MICHIGAN STATE 74, OHIO STATE 66: In East Lansing, Michigan, Alvin Ellis scored 15 of his 18 points with a 3-point barrage in the first half for the Spartans. Miles Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Ward scored 15 for Michigan State (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten), which has won four of five.

TAYLOR 81, HUNTINGTON 71: In Huntington, Keaton Hendricks scored 19 points to lead the Trojans, who used a 41-38 halftime lead and a 12-0 edge in points off turnovers to win at Platt Arena. Huntington (15-14, 6-11 Crossroads League) has lost three straight games since upsetting then-No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan. Konner Platt had a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds for the Foresters, while Mike Bush added two points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Women

CENTRAL FLORIDA 66, No. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 62: In Tampa, Florida, Aliyah Gregory scored a career-high 34 points and surpassed 1,000 career points, and the Knights had a 15-point, second-half lead then held on for the victory, which snaps a 19-game losing streak against South Florida. It was the first win since 1980 against the Bulls, and the first in Tampa.