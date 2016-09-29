Cards' next foe always dangerous – even at 0-4

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie Online: www.espn3.com Radio: 104.1 FM

Ball State football coach Mike Neu doesn’t see a winless Northern Illinois team coming into Scheumann Stadium on Saturday as the conference portion of the schedule begins. The first-year Cardinals mentor looks at the Huskies (0-4) as only the six-time defending Mid-American Conference West Division champions and a program that has won the MAC championship three of the last five years.

“The West Division goes through Northern Illinois,” Neu said. “I couldn’t care less what their record is, because it is a new season right now for all of us. They are a good football team. I do not look at them as being 0-4. It makes no difference to me and our football team as we prepare. We are going to get their best effort.

“You don’t win the MAC West for the last six years and suddenly hit the panic button; they have been too successful as a program. They are probably preaching it is a new season, and the Mid-American Conference play starts, and it doesn’t matter what happened with those non-conference games. The real season begins when the conference season opens up.”

The Huskies lost last week at home to Western Illinois 28-23 and already have been through three quarterbacks, with the year’s starter, Drew Hare, lost in Week 2 against South Florida because of an injury. Ryan Graham was filling in for Hare, but Anthony Maddie relieved Graham last week and passed for 142 yards.

“When you look at all four games, it has been different stories each time,” Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said of the four losses. “But certainly it all boils down to details, fundamentals and all the little things that makes a difference in games. What we have been doing around here has worked for a long time, and we are going to stay the course, and it will work again.”

The Cardinals (3-1) haven’t beaten the Huskies since 2008, with seven straight losses in the quest for the Bronze Stalk Trophy. Ball State hasn’t even been that competitive with Northern Illinois recently, with a 59-41 loss last year, 35-21 in 2014 and 48-27 in 2013.

But there is a difference in this year’s Ball State team, especially with a defense that leads the nation in sacks with 17.

“They are certainly more aggressive on defense,” Carey said of changes in Ball State this year. “The attitude, effort and schemes are completely more aggressive. You just see a team playing with a ton of confidence and aggression overall.”

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-27 road win last Saturday at Florida Atlantic, in which the Cardinals rallied from an early 14-0 deficit and had to wait out three lightning delays.

“It was a long day ... the game was almost five hours,” Neu said. “We got two defensive stops to finally get some momentum, and then they call us off the field for a lightning delay. I was proud of our guys for staying focused.

“We weathered the storm in every sense of the word. We just continue to work, fight, scratch, claw, and we had a good second quarter there to close the gap and to get within striking distance at halftime.”

Notes: Cardinals quarterback Riley Neal was selected as the MAC’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-26. Neal, a sophomore from Yorktown, scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:47 remaining to lift Ball State to a 31-27 victory at Florida Atlantic. Neal finished 23-of-37 passing for 252 yards and two scores. He also had team-highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (74) with two more touchdowns. Neal carries a 3.518 GPA and is majoring in pre-business. ... The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced that Ball State’s Sam Brunner was one of 156 semifinalists for the 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

