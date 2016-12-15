Colorado's Mike MacIntyre wins AP Coach of the Year

BOULDER, Colo. – Colorado's Mike MacIntyre is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year after leading the Buffaloes to a 10-3 record and their first bowl game since 2007.

In four years, MacIntyre's turned a program that was regarded as one of the nation's worst into a Pac-12 title contender. The 11th-ranked Buffaloes lost to No. 4 Washington in the conference final. They will play No. 13 Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

MacIntyre received 109 points and 25 first-place votes from the AP college football poll panel, while Penn State's James Franklin was second with 98 and 16. Alabama's Nick Saban (13), Washington's Chris Petersen (four), Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck (two) and Ohio State's Urban Meyer (one) also received first-place votes.

MacIntyre becomes the first Colorado coach to win the award since it began in 1998.

