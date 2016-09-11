Controversy bolsters lackluster schedule

Observations, thoughts and takeaways from the second weekend of the college football season, which lacked big games, but still managed to provide some drama and controversy.

1. Going back to fix officiating mistakes after games are over, even when it seems easy and obvious to do so, is a bad idea. Sorry, No. 22 Oklahoma State. Maybe don’t get an intentional grounding when trying to kill the clock.

2. Deshaun Watson has not played much like the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and potential first overall NFL draft pick so far. Same goes for the entire Clemson offense that seemed to have all the weapons to be one of the best in the country.

3. Who would have guessed that with No. 1 Alabama at No. 19 Mississippi, No. 14 Oklahoma hosting No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, USC facing No. 7 Stanford, the most interesting game would be No. 3 Florida State at Louisville.

4. Pitt might be the best team in the ACC Coastal. Running through Penn State was impressive. But after the game coach Pat Narduzzi said defensive end Dewayne Hendrix and linebacker Elijah Zeise would miss the season with injuries.

5. Losing to Pitt won’t sit well with Penn State fans, but it could have been worse. The Nittany Lions’ rallied from down 28-7 to make it a game. Taking a blowout loss into a week of talking about whether Penn State should be commemorating the 50th anniversary of Joe Paterno’s first game as coach next Saturday at Beaver Stadium would have been rough for coach James Franklin.

6. Freshman Jalen Hurts seems to have ended the quarterback competition at Alabama.

7. Looks as if Notre Dame’s quarterback competition is also over. DeShone Kizer has played like a near-future first-round NFL draft choice, so maybe Malik Zaire can start next season?

8. Southern California’s rout of Utah State would be easy to blow off as no big deal, but after that awful effort last week against Alabama, and with Stanford and Utah next, the Trojans really needed a a blow out.

9. Though it would be nice if the Trojans stopped having players getting tossed from games. This week it was offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.

10. There is not a more dreary place in college football than the Los Angeles Coliseum when USC is not doing well. Only 62,487 were in attendance Saturday. The old concrete stadium holds more than 92,000.

11. Ohio State needed to replace two safeties now playing in the NFL. Malik Hooker is the next star. He had a pick-six in the fourth-ranked Buckeyes’ 48-3 victory against Tulsa. On to Oklahoma.

12. East Carolina wanted to join the Big 12, but it owns the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Pirates have now won six straight vs. the ACC.

13. Bad loss for North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren, whose program seems stalled at OK.

14. Good win for Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson at Duke. By far his best since taking over two seasons ago.

15. Another coach who had a bad day: Connecticut’s Bob Diaco whose team watched the game tick away against Navy.

16. Florida has now won 30 straight games against Kentucky, which set back passing offense decades against the Gators .

17. Kansas fans got made fun of for rushing the field – at least a few of them did – after the Jayhawks beat Rhode Island last week. They probably knew it would be their only chance .

18. Knockout! Cincinnati linebacker Mike Tyson had three interceptions against Purdue.

19. Maybe next week we’ll learn a little more about No. 5 Michigan? Colorado comes to the Big House and it can’t be any worse than what happened to UCF .

20. Close games usually determine whether Northwestern will have a good season. Last year the breaks went the Wildcats way and they won 10 games. This season, they are 0-2, combined margin three points, after losing to FCS Illinois State.