Eakright stays upbeat as she battles cancer

Paige Eakright was just like any other college freshman Aug. 26. It was the day to move away from home and start her college life at Huntington University. It was a day of trepidation, independence and a discovery about the “real” world.

Reality, though, struck Eakright in a much different way. That was the day Eakright, 18, found out she had uterine cancer.

“I don’t remember the doctor’s office that day,” Eakright said in her family’s living room on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. “Which is weird. We didn’t know anything about it. All we knew was I had cancer, which is a scary word, especially as an 18-year-old on the first day of college orientation. I didn’t want to tell anybody because I hate when people are sad.”

Her parents, Craig and Jill Eakright, remember the day all too well.

“She was in a state of shock,” Jill said. “She kinda looked at the doctor, then looked at us, and then looked back at the doctor and looked at us with panic and looked down.”

Paige had noticed some irregularities and gone to see a doctor for the tests and eventually was given the bad news.

“I sensed there was something not right,” Craig said. “When we heard it was cancer, I had a couple of days to process that this might be the case, so (had) I tried to lead both of them (Jill and Paige) that we have to be prepared for it being nothing or it being really bad. When it was bad, and, when we heard the word … we wanted to know what all was involved with this and how best we can address this.”

The type of cancer is not normally found in the uterus nor in a female that age. It is usually found in girls between the ages of 2 and 8.

“There’s a lot of denial that comes with it, at the beginning, especially,” Paige said. “It didn’t really hit me until my first overnight chemo. I was like, ‘this sucks.’ But I am pretty good about staying positive about it all.

“I am a social butterfly, so I usually just keep myself busy to keep my mind off things. That’s what I did at the beginning. It was my first week of college, and I didn’t know what to do, and didn’t know what to think, so I just talked to everyone around me and made friends and was never just sitting alone in my room, because that’s when it was the worst.”

There has already been surgery for a removal of the cancer, and Paige will go through nearly a year of chemotherapy. The heavier doses require overnight stays at Lutheran Hospital. After 12 weeks of treatment, it will be decided if more surgery is necessary. No matter of that decision by doctors, she will have another 36 weeks of additional treatments.

“It’s just not what you expect on your move-in day at school,” Jill said. “It’s not what you hope for your kids. We try to stay positive most of the time and on occasion the sadness sneaks in. She has a joy for life that is unstoppable. That is fun to be around.”

With the cancer found in and around her uterus, Paige also made the decision and had a procedure to have her eggs harvested for possible future motherhood, a high priority to the teenager.

Paige had also begun her first season with the Foresters women’s volleyball team after playing at Homestead. The hardest thing was telling her teammates, which she did one night at The Hub on campus after coach Kyle Shondell called an impromptu team meeting.

“That was probably the worst one out of telling everyone I knew,” she said. “They are a great group of girls, and they are really loving. They have shown me a lot of love throughout it and they are always here for me. I have that core base that I can go to when I need things. That is really nice to have.”

Paige insisted on staying in college and playing on the volleyball team despite the diagnosis and treatments. She had become so comfortable at Huntington, she almost didn’t want to come back for Christmas break, according to the family. Her grades were “great,” her mother said and she was named to the all-freshman team for the Crossroads League, despite missing several matches.

With a port in her heart and experiencing weakness because of the treatments, along with doctors’ appointments, her playing time was limited.

It was hard for Paige, who has been playing competitive volleyball since the sixth grade.

“I did not want anything to change, so I just pretended like nothing was wrong, and I just went to school,” Paige said. “Some days I had to leave for appointments, which was fine. I tried to live life the most normal that I could, and I still do.

“It was a pretty good first semester, considering the situation.”

The silver lining for the Eakrights has been the outpouring of support from both the Huntington and Fort Wayne communities. Gifts, T-shirts and even doors on their house being decorated are among the small, sometimes anonymous gestures from family, friends and causal acquaintances.

“I am so thankful for the friends that we have, the community around us,” Jill said. “Huntington has been great for her. The president of the university has been fantastic, the professors have been great. She missed a ton of classes, and they were very patient and understanding. If she was at any other university, we probably would have had to bring her home. I am so grateful for Huntington and the love they have given her.

“We have been blessed with a lot of people who have been praying for her, and that has played a huge part in getting us through the days.

For Paige, there are good days, which the family celebrates, and there are bad days, mainly spent in her room watching Netflix. But the fight continues and hope never wanes.

“In between surgeries, she had some really good games and days where she was really strong and able to play and she played really well,” Craig said. “We try really hard to find the joy and thank God for the small things these days.”

