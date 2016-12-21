Ex-Chargers star: BSU a big change

MUNCIE – Ball State men’s basketball freshman forward and Carroll graduate Kyle Mallers had the opportunity to do something some athletes can only dream of – play Division I college basketball. But doing so 90 miles from where he grew up makes it even more special.

“I knew I kind of wanted to stay close to home,” Mallers said. “For me, it wasn’t going to be the biggest factor, but I just really liked the program so that’s why I decided to go here.”

After a rocky start to the season, Mallers and the Cardinals find themselves at 7-4 after a victory Tuesday over Longwood for their third consecutive victory.

After appearing in all 10 games, Mallers said he feels good in his adjustment to becoming a college student-athlete.

“It’s been a kind of up and down for our first 10 games. We’ve played some games that we’re playing well in, and we’ve had some games that we know we didn’t really play up to our capabilities,” Mallers said. “It’s been fun for me being a freshman and being part of it.”

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Fort Wayne native is averaging 14.6 minutes, 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 points. Mallers has hit 10 3-pointers, making 40 percent from beyond the arc.

While Mallers, a business major, said he is enjoying his first season with the Cardinals, it is a big jump from playing at the high school level.

“The athletes that you’re dealing with, everyone is good,” Mallers said. “There is no one who you are going to look at it and say, ‘Oh, he can’t play.’ Everybody is capable.”

With injuries and suspensions for the team, Mallers has jumped around from playing the small and power forward positions. Ball State coach James Whitford said that’s not easy to do.

“We’ve asked him to plug a lot of different holes, which is really hard as a freshman,” Whitford said. “He takes it all with a grain of salt, and I think he’s got a great attitude any which way he can help the team.”

As a senior at Carroll, Mallers was selected an Indiana All-Star after averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds in helping the Chargers to a Class 4A sectional championship. He holds the school record for most career 3-pointers with 139.

Mallers said his toughest adjustment has been on the defensive end.

“Defensively, I’m not as quick on the ball as some of the other guys,” Mallers said. “It’s been kind of tough for me, but I’m getting better, and coach Whitford said it will come in time.”

Mallers’ best showing this season was against Southern Utah on Nov. 23 when he had nine points on three 3-pointers, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. The Cardinals won 94-83.

Being only a short drive down Interstate 69, Mallers’ dad, Bill Mallers, has been able to attend all the home games.

“It’s very nice for us as far as location goes,” Bill said. “We can get to a lot of games this way, so we’re thrilled.”

As much as Mallers has experienced how different college basketball is, dad has witnessed it.

“The level of athleticism he faces here is incredible,” Bill said. “The speed of the game, the size of the players, the physicalness.

“There is a big difference.”