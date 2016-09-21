Georgetown proposes fans say 'Yes' during basketball games

Georgetown University might have found a basketball promotion more pressure-packed than trying to make a shot from halfcourt.

The school is offering a marriage proposal package for its 17 home games this season that includes a money-back guarantee in the event that someone's significant other says no.

Georgetown announced the matrimonial promotion on social media Monday. Chris Grosse, the school's marketing director, said he has received some calls already expressing interest.

"I got married a couple years ago and know how big of a deal the proposal is," Grosse said. "We've also had a couple people call in saying they wish we offered it a couple years ago when they were getting ready to be married."

The package starts at $100, and nuptial-minded hoops fans get a planner to craft the perfect proposal, seats to the game, T-shirts and a photographer to capture the occasion.

The price varies depending on how many tickets the proposer wants to purchase. Family and friends can be seated in another part of the arena so as not to give away the surprise.

The marriage minded have options for their special moment, ranging from a simple feature on the video board to something more private, like getting to pop the question on the court after a game.

This is just the latest unusual promotion the school has held under Grosse's guidance. In February of 2015, the women's basketball team had a Hail to Kale Night when the first 100 fans received bowls of kale. Any fan whose name included the letters K-A-L-E also got free admission to the game.

There was also a "BEETS by Georgetown " promotion for a women's game last season, complete with a beet juice chugging contest and a "halftime beet-boxing challenge."

Veggie-friendly promos were one thing. Grosse had to do some convincing to get the proposal package up and running.

"It is a little bit out there but everyone has been great," he said. "We try to stay on top of creative promotions and offers to engage fans. This should get them excited about what is going on."

The games that might garner the most proposals are Nov. 15 against Maryland, New Year's Eve vs. Xavier and March 4 against defending national champion Villanova.

Georgetown is advertising the proposal package and money-back guarantee as a "win-win proposition" — although tickets and a T-shirt may not offset the disappointment of a proposal gone awry , like when a fan at a Houston Rockets game eight years ago was turned down at midcourt.

Georgetown was 15-18 last season and had its first losing campaign in John Thompson III's 12 years leading the program.