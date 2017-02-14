- Associated Press
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) drives in front of Rutgers guard Corey Sanders, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Purdue defeated Rutgers 74-55.
February 14, 2017 9:16 PM
Haas, Swanigan lead No. 16 Purdue past Rutgers
JEFF WASHBURN | Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Center Isaac Haas had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and power forward Caleb Swanigan added 12 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 16 Purdue pulled away from Rutgers 74-55 on Tuesday night.
Purdue (21-5, 10-3 Big Ten) led only 45-39 with just over 12:30Ã Â remaining, but from theÃ Â 11:15Ã Â mark until he left the game withÃ Â 2:20Ã Â to play, Haas scored 16 points, and the Boilermakers pulled away for their fourth consecutive victory.
Nigel Johnson scored 23 points to lead Rutgers (13-14, 2-12), which had no answer for Purdue's big men.
Purdue struggled with turnovers in the first half (8) and led 33-26 through 20 minutes when Johnson was 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, for 14 points, but the Scarlet Knights missed a chance to pull closer when the rest of their roster was 5 of 22 from the field.
Haas had eight first-half points for Purdue, and Dakota Mathias and Carsen Edwards each added six. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 23-10 in the first half.