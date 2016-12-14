Hoosiers put more focus on rebounds

Indiana vs. Butler When: 5 p.m. Saturday Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1250 AM

BLOOMINGTON – Pat Riley coined the “no rebounds, no rings” phrase, and Indiana coach Tom Crean counts Riley among his coaching idols.

No surprise, he values the board battle as highly as Riley.

When swingman Robert Johnson was asked about the Hoosiers’ uptick in rebounding from perimeter players and how that’s become a point of emphasis, he didn’t bat an eye.

“Coach harps on us a lot about that,” the 6-foot-3 Johnson said. “(Perimeter) rebounding is something that’s big for us.”

No. 9 Indiana began the week third in the Big Ten in defensive rebound rate at 74.1 percent and seventh nationally on the offensive glass (40.5).

But the Hoosiers (8-1) are an unusual rebounding team because of how the frontcourt is aided by perimeter players. The big guys – Thomas Bryant (8.4 per game), Juwan Morgan (6.3) and OG Anunoby (7.1, when healthy) – are all getting the job done.

But when they aren’t able to get to the glass, Johnson, James Blackmon Jr. and Josh Newkirk are swooping in. Especially Blackmon.

Consider this: Blackmon’s average of 6.6 rebounds would be the highest by any IU guard since Joe Cooke averaged 7.7 in 1968-69.

Or this: The 6-4 Blackmon has a defensive rebound rate of 15.8 percent, a full percentage point higher than 7-2 Purdue center Isaac Haas (14.5).

Crean’s been impressed.

“He’s strong,” Crean said of Blackmon. “He’s quick. He has a good vertical. He was a good rebounder (career 5.1 per game entering this season). He has strong legs, understands it’s an absolute emphasis. And he’s doing a great job with it.”

But even as Blackmon has become one of the nation’s top rebounding guards, it’s not just him. Newkirk, the point guard, has had a pair of five-rebound performances, and Johnson – who starts at small forward – has five games of at least five.

Crean’s tenure at IU has featured some strong perimeter rebounders, notably 6-5 Victor Oladipo (5.2 career average).

“Yogi (Ferrell) was a very good guard rebounder,” Crean said. “Jordan (Hulls) would go in (the lane) and get defensive boards. Vic was fantastic.”

But for this all to work, the Hoosiers’ interior players must wall off the opponent’s big guys and box out with proper technique so guards can fly in for the rebounds the bigs can’t get.

“When you’re doing a good job of being physical, blocking out and being engaged down in around the basket, balls are going to be loose,” Crean said.

Blackmon said challenging himself to be a better rebounder has helped his offense and believes in “going in with two hands.”

Defensive rebounding will be of premium importance on Saturday against Butler (9-1) in the Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs turned 19 offensive boards into 27 second-chance points when they upset Indiana in that event four years ago.

The Indiana guards and wings know they’ll have to do their part.

“James has natural ability,” Crean said. “Rob’s getting better at it. Josh has to take that up a notch. No reason whatsoever for us not to have five guys the majority of the time under the foul line ready to rebound.”

cgoff@jg.net