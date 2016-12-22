Hot-shooting Bulldogs cruise

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Chrabascz scored a season-high 28 points and No. 13 Butler shot 69.6 percent from the field in the second half Wednesday to defeat Vermont 81-69.

The Bulldogs (11-1) have won three straight and extended their home winning streak against nonconference foes to 36.

Drew Urquhart and Trae Bell-Haynes each scored 14 points to lead the Catamounts, who took advantage of Butler’s sluggish start to keep the score close most of the first half.

Chrabascz changed everything with a 3-pointer in the middle of a 7-0 run. Butler followed that with another 6-0 flurry that pushed the lead to 38-24 with 1:30 left in the half, and Vermont couldn’t got closer than eight the rest of the game.

Kelan Martin had 21 points and eight rebounds for Butler, which gave coach Chris Holtmann his 100th career victory – 56 wins since taking over at Butler three years ago.

No. 10 LOUISVILLE, 73, No. 6 KENTUCKY 70: In Louisville, Kentucky, Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points, including a key drive with 1:44 remaining, and Jaylen Johnson and Donovan Mitchell combined for four points in the final 16 seconds to help the Cardinals win in the 50th battle for Bluegrass bragging rights.

INDIANA STATE 88, EASTERN ILLINOIS 85, 2OT: In Terre Haute, Brenton Scott had 23 points and seven rebounds, Brandon Murphy added 14 and 12 to lift the Sycamores (6-6).

Women

INDIANA 74, STONY BROOK 60: In Winter Park, Florida, Amanda Cahill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to power the Hoosiers (9-3) to their second straight win at the Florida Sunshine Classic.

IPFW 68, EASTERN KENTUCKY 59: In Dayton, De’Jour Young had 19 points and a game-high nine rebounds to boost the Mastodons (3-10) in their final game at the Wright State Invitational.

SAINT FRANCIS 67, LAWRENCE TECH 56: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, Kara Gerka led the Cougars (5-8) with 17 points while Northrop graduate Quila Jackson added 14 points and Norwell graduate Paige Frisch contributed 13.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 83, GRACE 58: In Honolulu, the No. 8 Tigers got 25 points from Erica Herrold to close out the Surf ‘N Hoop Classic. Kelsie Peterson had 14 points for Grace (8-8).

IUPUI 67, PURDUE 62: In West Lafayette, the Jaguars nabbed their first-ever win over Purdue on the strength of Mikale Rogers’ 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Boilers (9-5) shot 39 percent but had five double-figure scorers, topped by Dominique Oden’s 17 points.

WESTERN KENTUCKY 68, BALL STATE 61: In Bowling Green, Kentucky, Tashia Brown posted a game-high 22 points, and the Hilltoppers held off Ball State (6-5). Jill Morrison finished with 18 points for the Cardinals.