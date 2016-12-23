IPFW shakes off Detroit

DETROIT – John Konchar had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Bryson Scott added 21 points and five steals as IPFW beat Detroit 93-86 on Thursday night.

The Mastodons (10-3) pulled away with a 9-1 run to lead 89-78 on Xzavier Taylor’s free throws with 49 seconds left. Corey Allen had a career-high 33 points for Detroit (2-10), making 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

The Titans trailed by as many as 15 early in the second half but rallied with the help of Allen who scored 29 points after halftime. Detroit erased most of the deficit at 62-60 with 12:56 left and got as close as 71-70 with 6:49 to go.

Mo Evans added 18 points, DeAngelo Stewart scored 13 and Brent Calhoun had 11 for IPFW.

BALL STATE 73, ALABAMA STATE 48: In Muncie, Franko House scored 15 points as the Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games.

Tayler Persons finished with 12 points and Ball State shot 26 of 57 (45.6 percent), including 7 of 21 from distance, for the game.

EVANSVILLE 68, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 55: In Evansville, Jaylon Brown made 11 of 16 from the floor for a career-high 33 points to lead the Purple Aces to their seventh straight victory.

SANTA CLARA 87, VALPARAISO 80, 2OT: In Valparaiso, Jared Brownridge made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points with five assists to lift the Broncos.

Alec Peters also had six 3-pointers for Valparaiso (9-3) and scored 35 points in a matchup that featured the country’s second- and fourth-leading active career scorers in Peters (1,999 points) and Brownridge (1,965).