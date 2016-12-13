IU coach welcomes new role

New Indiana coach Tom Allen gathered his players, speaking not just to the defense but to the whole team.

A few days earlier, he was IU’s first-year defensive coordinator. But after the sudden resignation of Kevin Wilson, Allen was in charge. Allen referred to Wilson when he first spoke to his team.

“He believed in me and he brought me here,” Allen said to the players, “just like he did with you. We share that. We’re going to finish what he and all of us started.”

Allen is trying to make the transition as easy as possible, not making any major staff changes until after Indiana plays in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 28 against Utah. He continues to work with the defense on a daily basis, and offensive coordinator Kevin Johns will still call the offense in the bowl.

It has made for a bit of an odd dynamic in practice Allen said, with a laugh. He has spent all season cheering for the defense to win battles in practice and beat the offense. Now, he has to encourage the offense to do well too, making for some awkward moments.

“When the offense made a play, I was excited for them,” Allen said of a recent practice, “and a couple of the defensive guys gave me a hard time. That’s kind of fun.”

Overall, however, Allen has taken to the role of head coach with ease. This is his first time being a head coach since he led Indianapolis Ben Davis High School from 2004 to 2006. Since then, Allen has been the defensive coordinator at multiple schools, from Arkansas State to South Florida to Indiana.

All along, he has worked toward this goal, and to finally reach this point has been an emotional experience for him and his family.

“We’ve lived in seven states in 10 years, and my children have moved; they’ve changed schools,” Allen said on a recent radio appearance. “I get emotional thinking about it. They’ve sacrificed so much for me to pursue this.”

Despite Allen not having any experience running a college program, multiple coaches he’s worked with and against have faith in his abilities. Allen has left a lasting impression on current Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who hired Allen as his defensive coordinator at Arkansas State and his linebackers coach at Ole Miss.

Allen has what Freeze called a unique knack for communicating with and relating to players, and perhaps most importantly, Allen is genuine. His words match up with his actions, Freeze said.

“They get told so many lies out in the world by so many people, that they have a false identity of what’s real,” Freeze said, “and if they don’t have somebody in their life that they finally say, ‘I’m going to trust this guy,’ Tom has a way of earning their trust because they see that he is all in the fight with them.”

Indiana players and recruits immediately began to prove those words true, tweeting their unyielding support for Allen while often using his acronym LEO, which stands for “love each other.”

IU senior offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who was named a Walter Camp All-American last week, said practice has been business as usual under Allen and that he’s hopeful for the program’s future under his guidance.

“I think coach Allen is the best guy to step in,” Feeney said. “You don’t want to be in a situation like this, but we’ve got to play with the cards we’re dealt, and I think coach Allen has done a phenomenal job taking over, getting everybody juiced up, getting everybody on the same page.”

Feeney and his teammates have a great deal of belief in Allen’s abilities, especially after seeing the defensive turnaround Allen has orchestrated this season. IU has allowed 136.9 fewer yards per game this season, the biggest improvement in the country.

Producing vast improvements on one side of the ball is one thing, but leading a team is another thing. Mike Kirschner, the coach at Ben Davis, said he has seen numerous coaches try and fail at the college level, but he has faith in Allen.

“The college world’s a tough world,” Kirschner said. “They have to win or they’re out. I hope he does well. I believe he will. I believe he’ll make it happen.”