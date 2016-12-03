IUPUI comes on late to beat Ball State

MUNCIE — Darell Combs scored 21 points, Matt O'Leary added 20, and IUPUI used a second-half surge to beat Ball State 73-62 on Saturday.

IUPUI (3-5) trailed 52-41 with 14:37 left, but Combs scored nine points in a 17-4 run to put the Jaguars in front 58-56 with 7:16 remaining. Combs capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, two of his four makes from the arc.

Ball State (4-4) tied it at 58 on Trey Moses' layup but could only muster four points in the final 4:08. The Cardinals shot 33.3 percent in the second half — 15 points worse than the first — and attempted just two free throws after intermission. They finished 3 of 10 from the line for the game.

Francis Kiapway had 14 points for Ball State, Moses 13 and Tayler Persons and Sean Sellers 12 apiece. Moses added 10 rebounds.