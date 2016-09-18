In the Cards: Louisville surges to No. 3 in the AP Top 25

Louisville surged to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching the best ranking in school history, and Ohio State moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama.

The Crimson Tide received 50 first-place votes after coming from 21 points down to win 48-43 at Mississippi on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved up one spot after an emphatic 45-24 victory at Oklahoma.

No team made a bigger move than Louisville, which jumped seven spots and received six-first place votes after Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals beat Florida State 63-20. The Seminoles slid 10 spots to No. 13.

The Cardinals were No. 3 on Nov. 5, 2006, during coach Bobby Petrino's first stint with Louisville.

North Dakota State didn't make the rankings, but received 74 points after upsetting Iowa.

