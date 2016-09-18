Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids the tackle form Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2016 in Louisville Ky.Louisville won 63-20. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
September 18, 2016 2:15 PM
In the Cards: Louisville surges to No. 3 in the AP Top 25
RALPH D. RUSSO | Associated Press
Louisville surged to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching the best ranking in school history, and Ohio State moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama.
The Crimson Tide received 50 first-place votes after coming from 21 points down to win 48-43 at Mississippi on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved up one spot after an emphatic 45-24 victory at Oklahoma.
No team made a bigger move than Louisville, which jumped seven spots and received six-first place votes after Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals beat Florida State 63-20. The Seminoles slid 10 spots to No. 13.
The Cardinals were No. 3 on Nov. 5, 2006, during coach Bobby Petrino's first stint with Louisville.
North Dakota State didn't make the rankings, but received 74 points after upsetting Iowa.
AP college football website: collegefootball.ap.org