Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen (15) celebrates after forcing an offensive foul against Washington during the second half of Notre Dame's 71-60 win in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
November 21, 2016 1:36 PM
Irish and Huskies top two teams in AP women's hoops poll
DOUG FEINBERG | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Notre Dame and UConn sit first and second in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
The two perennial basketball powers each received 16 first place votes from the 33-member national media panel Monday. The Irish remain the No. 1 team in the poll while the Huskies moved up one spot after beating then-No. 2 Baylor last Thursday.
South Carolina garnered the other first place vote and is third in the Top 25. Louisville and Baylor are next in the poll.
Maryland, Mississippi State, Ohio State, UCLA and Florida State round out the top 10 teams.
Michigan State and Gonzaga entered the Top 25 in the bottom two spots this week while Indiana and Missouri fell out. The Zags knocked off No. 11 Stanford on Friday night. They were one of five unranked teams to beat Top 25 opponents last week.