Irish women win 8th in row

CLEMSON, S.C.– Marina Mabrey scored 24 of her career-high 29 points in the second half to help No. 7 Notre Dame hold off Clemson for its eighth straight victory, 84-80 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish (24-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke a tie with No. 4 Florida State for the league lead. But when Nelly Perry rattled in a jumper with 11.5 seconds left, Notre Dame had let a 17-point lead slip to 82-80. That’s when Mabrey saved the Irish with two clinching foul shots with eight seconds remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale had 15 points, and Lindsay Allen 11 for the Fighting Irish.

Perry had a career-best 24 points to lead Clemson. Kobi Thornton added 20 points, also a career best.

Notre Dame’s Brianna Turner finished with just nine points, only the third time this season she was held under double digits.

No. 12 OHIO STATE 87, NEBRASKA 69: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, her eighth straight game with at least 20, and the Buckeyes (23-5, 13-1 Big Ten) took control in the first half and rolled to their ninth straight win.

Jessica Shepard had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (5-20, 1-12), who lost their eighth straight and 20th overall for just the second time in school history.

INDIANA 72, No. 20 MICHIGAN 61: In Bloomington, Tyra Buss had 21 points, seven steals and three assists to help the Hoosiers beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

Amanda Cahill added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (18-8, 8-5 Big Ten). Katelynn Flaherty led Michigan (21-6, 10-3) with 23 points.

Men

MICHIGAN 64, No. 11 WISCONSIN 58: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Moe Wagner scored 21 points and Zak Irvin broke out of a slump with 18 as the Wolverines (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) won their third straight game to boost their NCAA Tournament chances.

The Badgers (21-5, 10-3) have lost consecutive games for the first time this season, dropping into a three-way tie atop the Big Ten standings with No. 16 Purdue and No. 23 Maryland.

Wisconsin was without senior point guard Bronson Koenig because of a calf strain in his left leg.