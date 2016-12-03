Kelan Martin's 30 points propels No. 18 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS – Kelan Martin finished with 30 points and six rebounds, and Tyler Wideman added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 18 Butler beat Central Arkansas 82-58 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (8-0), who never trailed, scored 24 points off 16 Central Arkansas turnovers. The Bulldogs scored nearly half their points down low, finishing with 32 in the paint. Butler capitalized on 10 offensive rebounds by finishing the game with 16 second-chance points.

The Bulldogs' largest lead was 25 points with 4:58 left to play. Butler's offense relied on ball movement as 22 of its 31 field goals came by way of an assist.

Jordan Howard led Central Arkansas (1-7) with 20 points and Derreck Brooks finished with 15.

BIG PICTURE

With a big win over No. 8 Arizona, the undefeated Bulldogs are generating a buzz. Butler will face five more opponents, including Cincinnati and No. 13 Indiana, before it opens conference play at St. John's on Dec. 29.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: The Bulldogs' next big test against a ranked opponent will come on Dec. 17 when they face No. 13 Indiana in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

UP NEXT:

Central Arkansas visits Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday

Butler visits Indiana State on Wednesday

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.