Lamar Jackson voted AP college football Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to capture the spotlight off the football field, adding The Associated Press' college football Player of the Year honor to his truckload of postseason awards.

The youngest Heisman Trophy winner received 42 of 61 first-place votes from AP's media panel.

Jackson received 153 points overall, more than twice that of Clemson quarterback and runner-up Deshaun Watson (73). Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen third (32). Watson received 10 first-place votes and Allen three.

------

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org