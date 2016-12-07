Late free throw gives Indiana State win over No. 16 Butler

TERRE HAUTE – Former Northrop standout Brenton Scott made one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 25 points to help Indiana State upset No. 16 Butler 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Matt Van Scyoc scored 23 points and had six 3-pointers, both career highs, as the Sycamores (5-4) won their third straight to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.

Coach Greg Lansing set a school record by picking up his fifth career victory over a ranked team. Lansing had been tied with Bill Hodges, who coached Larry Bird, and the late Royce Waltman.

Andrew Chrabascz had 18 points for Butler (8-1) and Tyler Lewis added 15. The Bulldogs came into the game as one of 11 unbeaten teams left in Division I.

Nothing went right for the Bulldogs.

They fell behind a little more than 5 minutes into the game because of woeful shooting. They didn't lead again until Tyler Wideman scored on an alley-oop pass with 13:41 left in the game. When the 13-2 spurt ended, the Bulldogs had their biggest lead of the night, 48-42.

But the Sycamores rallied with five straight points.

And after blowing two chances to take the lead, Indiana State tied the score at 55 on Scott's 3 with 6:27 to go. Indiana State then scored seven straight points to take a 62-57 lead with 3:52 to play.

Van Scyoc appeared to sealed it with his sixth 3-pointer of the game to make it 71-66 with 41.4 seconds to go. But the Bulldogs tied it before Scott made the first free throw and missed the second.

Butler's desperation heave was off the mark.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Coach Chris Holtmann wasn't happy with the Bulldogs' performance Saturday. He won't be any happier with Wednesday's response. They trailed most of the first half, didn't shoot well, turned the ball over too much, committed silly fouls and got outrebounded. That's not the usual Butler way, the Bulldogs must get better in a hurry.

Indiana State: If Wednesday night's game showed anything, it's that Indiana State may be better than expected — and could create some noise in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

UP NEXT

Butler: After a surprise loss, the Bulldogs face their most daunting challenge so far when No. 22 Cincinnati comes to town Saturday.

Indiana State: The Sycamores will try to prove they can continue playing good basketball when they host Western Kentucky on Sunday.