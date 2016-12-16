Mary Hardin-Baylor beats Wis.-Oshkosh 10-7 for Div III title

SALEM, Va. – Blake Jackson ran for 119 yards and a touchdown and Mary Hardin-Baylor blanked Wisconsin-Oshkosh after allowing a touchdown on the Titans' opening drive and won its first football national championship, 10-7 in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl on Friday night.

Jackson carried 28 times for the Crusaders (15-0), and completed 16 of 27 passes for 171 yards with an interception. The Crusaders virtually ignored running back Markeith Miller, who arrived with nearly 1,500 yards rushing, but gained just 11 on nine carries.

Dylan Hecker ran 2 yards to give the Titans (13-2) a 7-0 lead after just 6:22, but Oshkosh could never find that rhythm again. The Titans drove to the Crusaders 35 in the final minute, but Matt Cody intercepted Brett Kasper's fourth-and-10 pass from the 35 to clinch the victory.

Kasper finished 20 for 33 for 185 yards with two interceptions. The Titans were held to 30 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

The Titans were playing in the championship game for the first time. Mary Hardin-Baylor lost in its only previous appearance in 2004.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mary Hardin-Baylor: Jackson and the offense get the credit for scoring points, but the Crusaders' defense held the Titans scoreless after the offense turned it over three times – at midfield, at the Crusaders 27 and at the Titans 6 while looking for a cushion touchdown. The defense also stopped Oshkosh three times on fourth down – twice inside the Crusaders 30 and then on the game's penultimate play.

Wis.-Oshkosh: The Titans run a modified 3-4 defense, with virtually no pass rush, and it backfired on them in the first quarter when the Crusaders used a 20-play, 66-yard drive to get their first points on a 22-yard field goal by John Mowery. On the drive, Jackson ran around behind the line unchallenged, at times finding receivers downfield and other times running through gaps for yardage. The Crusaders converted their first five third downs on the drive before settling for the field goal.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr