Midshipmen upset Houston

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With every Navy touchdown, No. 6 Houston saw its hope of playing for the national championship become a little more distant.

After the Cougars had their quest for an unbeaten season dashed in a 46-40 loss Saturday, all they could do is shrug.

Houston committed three turnovers, gave up two points on a poor snap in punt formation and simply couldn’t find a way to stop Navy’s triple option.

“We didn’t play very well in any phase of the game and we still had a chance to win it there in the fourth quarter,” Cougars coach Tom Herman said. “You’re not going to win very many games against really good teams on the road turning the ball over three times, one for a touchdown, snapping the ball over the punter’s head and letting them rush for 300 yards.”

Will Worth ran for 115 yards and threw for two touchdowns Saturday to help the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) pull off the upset. Navy hadn’t defeated a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.

When it was over, streams of the Navy Brigade stormed the field to surround the players, most of them jumping for joy.

Navy pulled off the win with a precise attack that shredded the nation’s top-ranked rushing defense. Coming off a 28-14 loss to Air Force, the Midshipmen came in as a 17-point underdog.

“Sometimes you get your butt whipped and you move on,” coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I’m just so proud of the way our guys responded after such a difficult, heart-wrenching, gut-blowing loss last week.”

Houston’s sloppiest performance of the season came in a driving rain. The Cougars (5-1, 2-1) gave up more points than in their previous four games combined.

Navy finished with 306 yards rushing, many of them on pitches from Worth as he sprinted laterally along the line. Houston was allowing only 42 yards on the ground per game.

“We knew last week that we didn’t play our best, and the scoreboard showed that,” Worth said. “We’ve been practicing versus the Houston defense in the spring and all camp and everything. Just to come out and execute the game plan, that’s what made the difference.”

Navy scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 41-27 lead.