2016 NAIA National Champions



Associated Press photos

Saint Francis head coach Kevin Donley, right, hands the championship trophy to his players after their 38-17 win over Baker in the NAIA championship game in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday.



ABOVE: Head coach Kevin Donley celebrates with his daughter, Megan, and quarterback Nick Ferrer on the sideline after finishing the win over Baker to take home the NAIA national title trophy.



Saint Francis defensive end Malachi Manion, left, and defensive back Na’Shawn Lewis celebrate after a missed field goal attempt by Baker kicker Clarence Clark during the first half Saturday. The Cougars were able to take home the school’s first football title with the victory over the No. 2 ranked Wildcats in Daytona Beach, Fla.