New Mexico beats Texas-San Antonio 23-20 in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Richard McQuarley ran for two short touchdowns and New Mexico posted its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio 23-20 Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Lobos' only bowl win since taking the 1961 Aviation Bowl had been a 2007 victory over Nevada in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Lobos (9-4) gave coach Bob Davie his first bowl win – he lost three times at Notre Dame and also last year with New Mexico in this bowl.

"You don't get these experiences a whole lot of times," Davie said. "This afternoon is a great moment."

Jarveon Williams ran for 125 yards for the Roadrunners (6-7), who lost in their first bowl appearance in the program's six-year history.

Despite the hype around New Mexico's triple-option threat and the Lobos leading the nation in rushing, the Roadrunners ran for more yards than the Lobos.

"We didn't make enough plays today," Williams said after his eighth game of running for at least 100 yards.

Lamar Jordan rushed for 81 yards and threw a 34-yard pass to Dameon Gamblin that set up McQuarley's 1-yard burst for a 23-13 lead with 2:22 left.

Dalton Sturm threw two TD passes for UTSA, including a 4-yard toss to JaBryce Taylor with 25 seconds remaining. The Roadrunners failed to recover an onside kick.

Six Lobos combined for 219 yards rushing. New Mexico was able to keep UTSA's big-play receivers mostly in check amid windy conditions.

UTSA head coach Frank Wilson said although the wind may have played a factor in some passes, there were other passes Roadrunners receivers dropped that they normally catch.

"We finished second. Period," Wilson said. "The weather didn't determine the outcome of the game."

THE TURNING POINT

The Lobos' fourth-quarter drive to a touchdown took more than seven minutes off the clock in a game that saw few passes.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Lobos bounced back from a loss to Arizona in the New Mexico Bowl last year.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: The Lobos will try to capture their first Mountain West championship next year. Davie said a bowl win was key to taking Lobos recruiting to the next level.

UTSA: UTSA athletic officials say they came to win the New Mexico Bowl but felt the bowl appearance would help get on potential recruits' radars, especially in Texas where some powerhouses are currently struggling.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .