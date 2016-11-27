No. 1 Tide overcomes slow 1st half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jalen Hurts rebounded from two early interceptions to pass for 286 yards, and No. 1 Alabama’s defense did the rest in a 30-12 victory Saturday over No. 16 Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) led just 13-9 at halftime, dominating the stat sheet but only taking over the scoreboard in the second half. The defense pushed its string of quarters without allowing a touchdown to 14-plus.

Auburn (8-4, 5-3, No. 15) failed to muster much offense for the second straight SEC game. This time the Tigers were playing without injured quarterback Sean White and unable to reach the end zone despite starting several drives in Alabama territory.

“We had some really, really challenging field position situations in this game, and our players responded really well to it,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

Hurts completed 27 of 36 passes and threw for two touchdowns. Alabama has won three straight Iron Bowls for the first time since 1990 to ‘92.

“At halftime, I guess everybody thought I was going to throw a fit, but I told them, ‘Look guys, all we’ve got to do is go out there and play with some poise and confidence,’ ” Saban said.

Hurts also ran for 37 yards and a touchdown, leading two straight touchdown drives in the third quarter to all but put the game away.

No. 4 CLEMSON 56, SOUTH CAROLINA 7: In Clemson, South Carolina, Deshaun Watson tied his career high with six touchdown passes, three to Mike Williams, to lead the Tigers.

If Clemson (11-1, No. 4 CFP) doesn’t stumble against Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, the Tigers will be off to college football’s final four for a second straight season.

Watson finished with 347 yards and matched the six TDs he threw in his first college start against North Carolina in 2014.

KENTUCKY 41, No. 11 LOUISVILLE 38: In Louisville, Kentucky, Austin MacGinnis made a 47-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to give the Wildcats.

Louisville (9-3, CFP No. 11) appeared headed for a late go-ahead score when Heisman Trophy favorite Lamar Jackson’s fumble at Kentucky’s 10 was recovered by the Wildcats’ Courtney Love with 1:45 left. Stephen Johnson led Kentucky (7-5) into position for MacGinnis’ winning kick.

Jackson’s desperation heave from deep in Louisville territory was intercepted by Mike Edwards, his second of the game. The Wildcats ended a five-game losing streak in the series.

Jackson had his school-record eighth 100-yard rushing game and broke the Louisville mark for rushing yards. He scored four times to break the Atlantic Coast Conference single-season record with 51.