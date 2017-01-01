No. 1 Villanova earns pressure win on road

OMAHA, Neb. – It was New Year’s Eve, but it sure felt like March to Josh Hart and the rest of the top-ranked Villanova Wildcats.

The defending national champions overcame an early 10-point deficit, Hart’s slow start and a frenzied crowd to defeat No. 10 Creighton 80-70 on Saturday.

“In March we can say we played in a tough environment,” Hart said. “We faced adversity and we overcame it.”

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points, including 11 in a row as the Wildcats wiped out their early deficit, and Villanova (14-0, 2-0 Big East) extended its school-record winning streak to 20.

The game marked only the second time in Big East history that two unbeaten teams met in a conference game, and it lived up to the hype with nine lead changes and five ties before the Wildcats pulled away late for their fifth straight win over the Bluejays.

Kris Jenkins added 21 points and Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays (13-1, 1-1) with 22 points.

“Certainly disappointed we lost, but a great learning experience for us,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Villanova is terrific. We knew they we were terrific and knew it would take a great effort to win.”

The Wildcats were the first defending national champion to visit Omaha since 1946, and the third-largest crowd (18,831) in the CenturyLink Center’s 13-year history was there to greet them. The towel-waving fans filled the seats early and made the building as loud as it’s ever been as the Bluejays ran onto the court. Creighton used that fuel to make its first five shots and build a quick 10-point lead.

“I’m happy this is my last time here,” Hart said. “This environment is crazy, it’s hectic. When they get on a run, you hear it. We’ll be talking on the court and we can barely hear what we’re saying.”

Brunson and Hart hit clutch shots to keep Villanova mostly in control the second half. Donte DiVincenzo’s tear-drop shot put Villanova up 63-54 before Justin Patton’s two dunks started a 9-0 run that tied it with 7:41 to play. Creighton went cold after that.

“We knew we had to stick to what we were doing,” Hart said, “and that’s just being solid and playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes. We know against the best teams it’s going to take 40 minutes. This is a great team, one of the best in our league.”

VIRGINIA TECH 89, NO. 5 DUKE 75: In Blacksburg, Virginia, Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to help the Hokies upset the Blue Devils in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight.

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for his third career incident of tripping a player.

GEORGIA TECH 75, NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 63: In Atlanta, Josh Okogie scored 26 points and Ben Lammers had 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets upset the Tar Heels in both teams’ ACC opener.

Justin Jackson finished with 16 points and Nate Britt scored 13 for the Tar Heels, who committed a season-high 20 turnovers. North Carolina (12-3, 0-1) never led after Okogie hit two free throws with 11:59 remaining.

NO. 17 XAVIER 81, GEORGETOWN 76: In Washington, Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J.P. Macura added 23 to lead the Musketeers.

Xavier (12-2, 2-0 Big East) trailed by six points early in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the deficit. Macura’s 3-pointer put the Musketeers up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining and his two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give them their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.

Women

NO. 14 OHIO STATE 92, INDIANA 82: In Bloomington, Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and Stephanie Mavunga grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points to lead the Buckeyes (12-4, 2-0) past the Hoosiers (11-4, 1-1).