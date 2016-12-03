No. 11 UCLA upsets top-ranked Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Isaac Hamilton scored 19 points, T.J. Leaf had 17 with 13 rebounds and No. 11 UCLA shot 53 percent to beat No. 1 Kentucky 97-92 on Saturday, its second upset of the top-ranked Wildcats in as many years.

The Bruins (9-0) matched their season scoring average to win this showdown of college basketball's winningest schools in their first-ever visit to Rupp Arena, and end the Wildcats' 42-game home winning streak. Kentucky (7-1) cut a 14-point second-half deficit to 95-92 on Derek Willis' 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining but Bryce Alford's two free throws with 7.4 left sealed the victory.

Besides hitting 35 of 66 from the field, UCLA outrebounded Kentucky 41-38 and limited the Wildcats to 41 percent shooting. It was the most points scored against a Kentucky team coached by John Calipari.

Hamilton and Leaf led another balanced offensive performance that featured 14 points by Lonzo Ball, Alford and Thomas Welsh, and 13 by Aaron Holiday.

Malik Monk had 24 points and De'Aaron Fox added 20 for Kentucky.