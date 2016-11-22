No. 16 Wisconsin beats Georgetown 73-57 in Maui semifinals

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ethan Happ had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Bronson Koenig scored 20 points and No. 16 Wisconsin advanced to the Maui Invitational championship game with a 73-57 win over Georgetown on Tuesday.

Wisconsin (4-1) used a short burst out of halftime to take control and stayed there behind the inside-out game of Happ and Koenig.

The Badgers went 5 for 22 from 3-point range, but made up for it inside, outscoring the Hoyas 38-16 in the paint. Wisconsin also had a 50-21 rebounding advantage and scored 19 second-chance points on 20 offensive boards.

The Badgers moved on to face No. 4 North Carolina or Oklahoma State in Wednesday night's championship game.

Georgetown (2-3) held its own through the first half despite not shooting particularly well. The Hoyas never found their touch in the second half and had no answer for Wisconsin's push after the break.