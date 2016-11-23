No. 17 Purdue hits 17 3-pointers to rout Auburn in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Carsen Edwards broke out of his shooting slump with 21 points and No. 17 Purdue shot 17 of 26 from 3-point range to beat Auburn 96-71 on Wednesday night and capture the Cancun Challenge title.

P.J. Thompson and Vincent Edwards each added 15 points for the Boilermakers (4-1), who had six players score in double figures in their third straight win since falling to national champion Villanova.

Edwards, a highly recruited freshman, had been 2 of 16 from 3-point range. But the 6-foot guard made 4 of 5 shots from behind the arc. He hit two 3s and two free throws in a 16-4 run midway through the second half that broke open a close game.

Purdue shot 64 percent form the field and it was the second-most 3-pointers made in a game behind the 18 it had last season against Vermont.

Danjel Purifoy scored 22 points and Mustapha Heron added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-1), who were seeking their first 5-0 start since 2004-05.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Coach Bruce Pearl starts three freshmen and two sophomores, and the inexperience showed in the second half which started with the Tigers leading. But the tournament provided needed seasoning as Pearl's rebuilding plan appears to be ahead of schedule.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won the two games in Cancun by a combined 46 points. That after a sluggish win over Georgia State in their first game following the Villanova defeat. With 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas inside, Purdue will get plenty of opportunities from long range.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Faces USC Upstate on Tuesday in its lone home game in a five-game stretch. The Tigers visit UAB and play neutral site games against Boston College, Oklahoma and UConn before beginning SEC play.

Purdue: Returns home to face NJIT on Saturday before a showdown next Wednesday at No. 10 Louisville.

