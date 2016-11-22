No. 17 Purdue pulls away from Utah State, 85-64

CANCUN, Mexico – Isaac Haas scored 26 points and Dakota Mathias added 25, both career highs, as No. 17 Purdue beat Utah State 85-64 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night.

Haas and Mathias took over in the second half, when they combined for 32 points on 12-of-13 shooting to help the Boilermakers (3-1) pull away after leading 39-27 at halftime. Mathias shot 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Alexis Dargenton led the Aggies (3-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Julion Pearre added 10 points.

Caleb Swanigan chipped in 15 points and made the second of the Boilermakers' 11 3-pointers for a 19-7 lead, their biggest of the first half, with 11:43 to play.