Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) dunks over Idaho State's Hayes Garrity (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
December 07, 2016 10:20 PM
No. 17 Wisconsin routs Idaho State for 4th straight win
JASON McMAHON | Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. – Bronson Koenig scored 21 points, Ethan Happ had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 17 Wisconsin rolled past Idaho State 78-44 on Wednesday night.
The Badgers (8-2) scored the first 10 points and opened up a 21-3 lead as the Bengals (1-8) could only muster a single 3-pointer in the opening 11 1/2 minutes. Wisconsin led 35-16 at halftime.
Nigel Hayes added 11 points for the Badgers, who had a 44-14 edge in points in the paint and outscored Idaho State 23-5 in points off turnovers. Wisconsin won its fourth straight game.
The Badgers held Bengals leading scorer Ethan Telfair (19.8 ppg) to two points on 1-of-9 shooting, with his only basket coming with 5:57 left in the game.