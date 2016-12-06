No. 18 Purdue dominates Arizona State in Jimmy V Classic

NEW YORK – Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards were both 6 of 9 from the field and had 16 points on Tuesday night as No. 18 Purdue dominated Arizona State in every phase of the game for a 97-64 victory in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Purdue, which has won six of seven, took command with a 26-2 run that gave the Boilermakers a 35-12 lead. During the spurt, Purdue scored both inside and out while the Sun Devils (5-4) missed 12 of 13 shots and the Boilermakers (7-2) outrebounded Arizona State 16-5.

Arizona State finished the first half 1 of 11 from 3-point range, one game after matching the school record with 18 3s against UNLV. The Sun Devils were 4 for 26 for the game on 3s and 24 of 67 overall (24 of 67).

Ryan Cline had 15 points for Purdue, and Basil Smotherman had 13. Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias scored 12 each.

Cline was 5 for 7 and Vincent Edwards went 4 for 5 from 3-point range as Purdue finished 15 of 27 from long range. The Boilermakers shot 59.4 percent overall (38 of 64).

Shannon Evans II led the Sun Devils with 16 points, and Torian Graham added 14.

Caleb Swanigan had 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers, who finished with a 44-28 advantage on the glass. The 7-foot-2 Haas had seven rebounds.

The win ended a three-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden for the Boilermakers, who are 13-9 in the building all-time.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers aren't just their big men anymore. Swanigan and Haas control inside, but Purdue can also hit the 3. Purdue outrebounds its opponents by eight and the Boilermakers shoot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. ... Purdue's losses have been to Villanova and Louisville. ... Purdue's next game against a ranked team is Dec. 17 against No. 23 Notre Dame in Indianapolis. ... Purdue leads the all-time series with Arizona State 4-2.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are one of the most mobile college basketball teams. From Nov. 16 through Dec. 10, they will travel 12,900 miles and spend 11 of 25 nights in hotels. The trips included one to the Bahamas to face then-No. 1 Kentucky. ... In their current six-game stretch, the Sun Devils will have faced ranked teams Kentucky, Purdue and Creighton. ... Arizona State is 1-4 at Madison Square Garden.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers host Cleveland State on Saturday and a week later they face No. 23 Notre Dame.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are at San Diego State on Saturday.