No. 24 Butler storms past St. John's with 3-point barrage

INDIANAPOLIS – Avery Woodson scored a season-high 20 points and Andrew Chrabascz also had 20 on Wednesday night as No. 24 Butler blew out St. John's 110-86.

The Bulldogs (20-6, 9-5 Big East) ended a two-game home losing streak.

Federico Mussini had 20 points to lead the Red Storm (12-15, 6-8), who never had a chance after giving up the first seven points of the game.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 21-7 and then used a 7-0 run to make it 39-25. The Bulldogs closed out their highest scoring first of the half season with a 54-35 lead.

Butler's nine 3-pointers in the first half matched St. John's total field goals, and the Bulldogs had a 24-8 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes.

St. John's couldn't get closer than 14 points in the second half.