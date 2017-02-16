No. 7 Notre Dame struggles to beat Clemson 84-80

CLEMSON, S.C. – Marina Mabrey scored 24 of her career-high 29 points in the second half to help No. 7 Notre Dame hold off Clemson for its eighth straight victory, 84-80 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish (24-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came in tied with No. 4 Florida State for the league lead and the Tigers figured to be little more than a speed bump for the Top 10 team. But when Nelly Perry rattled in a jumper with 11.5 seconds left, Notre Dame had let a 17-point lead slip to 82-80.

That's when Mabrey saved the Irish with two clinching foul shots with eight seconds remaining. She surpassed her previous career best of 27, set in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette in November.

Arike Ogunbowale had 15 points and Lindsay Allen 11 for the Fighting Irish. They left with first place in the ACC despite the closer-than- expected win. Florida State, tied with Notre Dame coming in, lost at Virginia 60-51.

Perry had a career best 24 points to lead Clemson. Kobi Thornton added 20 points, also a career best.

Notre Dame's Brianna Turner finished with just nine points, only the third time this season she was held under double digits.

THE BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish are heading into a major closing stretch where they'll face No. 21 Syracuse on Sunday, then playing Boston College next Thursday before closing with No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 26 – a game most likely that will decide the ACC title. Notre Dame pushed the pace at Clemson, hitting nearly 60 percent of its shots in the first two quarters. The Irish defense, though, gave up too many inside buckets to undersized Clemson. The Tigers scored 16 points in the paint despite not having a player in the lineup taller than 6-foot-2.

Clemson: The Tigers have make a late-season turnaround to a season that looked lost. Clemson had lost 41 straight to ACC competition and was blown out, 86-27, by Florida State at home on Jan. 15. But the Tigers have won three of their past five games since ending their winless string with 62-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Jan. 29.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame heads to No. 21 Syracuse on Sunday.

Clemson travels to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.

