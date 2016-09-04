No shortage of storylines from wild opening week

The first weekend of the college football season was billed as maybe the greatest in the history of the sport.

It was pretty great for No. 15 Houston and Wisconsin. Maybe not so much for No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 5 LSU.

Here are some observations, thoughts and takeaways from an opening weekend that still has two more big-time games to be played.

1. Les Miles is back on the hot seat after the Tigers were beaten 16-14 at Lambeau Field by Wisconsin. That might sound ridiculous but if LSU athletic director Joe Alleva considered firing Miles last season there is no reason to think that if the Tigers don’t rebound from this bad loss to win the SEC West we might be right back on Les Watch in November.

2. It’s the same old story with LSU: poor quarterback play. No matter how good Leonard Fournette (138 yards rushing) is, if Brandon Harris, a former four-star recruit who was 12 for 21 for 131 yards and two picks, can’t provide some balance the Tigers will be lucky to finish fourth in the West.

3. Underestimating Wisconsin is simply never a good idea. The Badgers showed they can still play defense, even with coordinator Dave Aranda working for LSU now.

4. Sometimes avoiding a disastrous loss is a good win. Texas A&M can claim one of those by beating No. 16 UCLA 31-24 in overtime. The Aggies blew a 16-point, fourth-quarter lead. A loss would have had already on edge Aggies fans fuming at Kevin Sumlin. Especially after seeing what went on in Houston.

5. If Tom Herman was a stock he would be Google. The Cougars coach cannot get much hotter after Houston beat Oklahoma 33-23. The American Athletic Conference won’t be easy and Houston has to play Louisville later in the season, but this was a huge step toward forcing Houston into the playoff picture.

6. A better question than: Can Houston make the playoff if it goes undefeated? Can beating Oklahoma and Louisville later this season give the Cougars room for one loss in the AAC?

7. If Houston gets into the Big 12, Herman gets a $5 million bonus. But at that point why would he even want to leave? Unless Texas needs a new coach. Cougars fans should root for the Longhorns to do well this season. Texas opens against No. 10 Notre Dame tonight.

8. Another coach whose stock is heating up: P.J. Fleck of Western Michigan. The Broncos beat Northwestern 22-21, going 4 for 4 on fourth-down conversions.

9. Everybody counted out Oklahoma after the Sooners lost to Texas last season. Worked out OK. Just beat Ohio State in two weeks.

10. Speaking of Ohio State. J.T. Barrett threw a pick-six and then six touchdown passes to the sixth-ranked Buckeyes in a 77-10 blowout against Bowling Green. Lots of Buckeyes fans will forever wonder if not starting Barrett from the beginning last season cost Ohio State a chance to repeat as national champions.

11. Meanwhile, No. 7 Michigan put up 63 points of its own against travel-weary Hawaii. Mercifully, after trips to Australia and Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Rainbows play at home against FCS Tennessee-Martin.

12. Two teams in very different program phases: No. 14 Washington on the rise and with high hopes for a big season pounded Rutgers 48-13. This is rebuild is going to take a while for coach Chris Ash.

13. The first look at Penn State’s new spread offense was, eh. The Nittany Lions had 354 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per play in a 33-13 victory against Kent State. It needs to get better than 16 for 31 for new starter Trace McSorley.

14. Life after a star quarterback was not quite so good for Mississippi State, which lost 21-20 to South Alabama . As the Dallas Cowboys are finding out, Dak Prescott was really good for the Bulldogs.

15. Best thing that happened Saturday: Pitt running back James Conner ran for touchdown in his first game back after beating cancer.