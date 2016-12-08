Northrop grad steals show

TERRE HAUTE – Indiana State’s Brenton Scott wanted to show everyone that he’s just as good as his twin brother.

And just as capable of leading his team to a big upset.

Scott, a Northrop graduate, broke a tie by making the first of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 25 points Wednesday night as the Sycamores snapped a nine-game skid against ranked teams with a 72-71 upset over No. 16 Butler.

“I just wanted to show how good a player I am and that I can help this team win games,” he said after celebrating fans stormed the court. “The last two years, we haven’t won a lot. But now that I’m stepping into a bigger leadership role, I wanted to prove a point and make a statement.”

If the big boys of Indiana college basketball didn’t know it then, they certainly do now: The Scott brothers are a pretty good tandem.

Two weeks ago, Bryson Scott scored 18 points to help IPFW pull off one of the most stunning upsets of the season, 71-68 over then No. 3 Indiana.

After watching that game and the commotion that surrounded it, Brenton Scott wanted to match his brother’s milestone win. But Brenton Scott one-upped his brother by scoring more points, finishing with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to knock Butler (8-1) from the unbeaten ranks.

Matt Van Scyoc made six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, both career-highs, as the Sycamores (5-4) won their third straight overall, snapped a four-game losing streak in the series and handed coach Greg Lansing a school-record fifth career win over a Top 25 team. He had been tied with Bill Hodges, who coached Larry Bird, and the late Royce Waltman.

“He’s going to keep trying (to drive) even if they stop him,” Lansing said, referring to Scott. “Brenton doesn’t have to go all the way, though. He’s got a pretty good pull-up jumper.”

Plus a few other tricks that made it difficult for the Bulldogs to keep up with him.

Andrew Chrabascz had 18 points for Butler and Tyler Lewis added 15 on a night that got away from the Bulldogs fast.

They fell behind a little more than 5 minutes into the game. They didn’t lead again until Tyler Wideman scored on an alley-oop with 13:41 left in the game. When the 13-2 spurt ended, the Bulldogs had their biggest lead, 48-42.

But the Sycamores rallied with five straight points and after blowing two chances to take the lead, finally tied the score on Scott’s 3 with 6:27 to play and took the lead for good with a 7-0 run to make it 62-57 with 3:52 to play.

Butler tied the score at 71 with 11.1 seconds to go, Scott didn’t call time out. He took the ball, drove hard to the basket, drew a foul.

“We’ve obviously got a long way to go,” Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann said. “I’ve been saying that for a while now and nobody wanted to believe me. But you saw that tonight.”