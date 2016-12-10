Ogunbowale has 17 points, No. 2 Notre Dame tops DePaul 75-61

CHICAGO – Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 16 DePaul 75-61 on Saturday night.

The Irish (9-1) were coming off a 72-61 home loss to No. 1 UConn 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Lindsay Allen and Brianna Turner each added 14 points to help the Irish overcome 27-of-61 shooting. They have won 12 straight on the road.

Jessica January and Brooke Schulte each had 19 points for DePaul (6-3). Schulte hit three 3 pointers, but the Blue Demons shot only 36.4 percent.