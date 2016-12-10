- Associated Press
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) goes up to shoot against DePaul's Ashton Millender (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Chicago.
December 10, 2016 10:11 PM
Ogunbowale has 17 points, No. 2 Notre Dame tops DePaul 75-61
MATT CARLSON | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 16 DePaul 75-61 on Saturday night.
The Irish (9-1) were coming off a 72-61 home loss to No. 1 UConn 72-61 on Wednesday night.
Lindsay Allen and Brianna Turner each added 14 points to help the Irish overcome 27-of-61 shooting. They have won 12 straight on the road.
Jessica January and Brooke Schulte each had 19 points for DePaul (6-3). Schulte hit three 3 pointers, but the Blue Demons shot only 36.4 percent.