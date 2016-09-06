Ohio State coach not about to underestimate Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Contrary to human nature, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is doing his best to find the bad in what seemed to be a pretty good situation.

Despite the No. 6 Buckeyes breaking school records for offense in Saturday’s 77-10 rout of Bowling Green, Meyer wasn’t dealing in hyperbole on Monday. He knows Tulsa, visiting Saturday, likely will put up a grittier fight than Bowling Green.

“It’s time to move on,” a subdued Meyer said. “I would not take any more (away) than guys played pretty good. We’ve got a tough one coming up this week.”

Tulsa, an American Athletic Conference team, enjoyed a blowout of its own on Saturday, beating San Jose State 45-10. The team’s top rusher last year, D’Angelo Brewer, ran for 164 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.

“Two NFL prospects at wide receiver, a returning veteran at quarterback,” Meyer noted.

Meyer said there were some disappointments in his team, including the play of wide receiver Corey Smith, who didn’t have a catch, and the technique of some of the other receivers. He also called out the offensive line, saying “they have to get much better.”

J.T. Barrett’s performance against BG earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Barrett accounted for a school record seven touchdowns – six passing and one on the ground. He was 21 for 31 for 349 yards. The passing yards total was a personal best for him, and he improves to 16-2 as a starter at Ohio State.

LSU lineman suspended for hit

LSU has suspended offensive lineman Josh Boutte for one game after his late hit Saturday in the final minutes of the Tigers’ loss to Wisconsin.

A release from the school states Boutte called Wisconsin defensive back D’Cota Dixon to apologize for the hit, which came after Dixon had sealed a Wisconsin victory with an interception. Boutte was ejected after hitting Dixon as he celebrated the interception.

Elsewhere

Tago Smith, who replaced Keenan Reynolds as Navy’s starting quarterback, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Smith tore his right ACL in Navy’s 52-16 victory over Fordham on Saturday. ...

Former Southern California head coach Steve Sarkisian is joining No. 1 Alabama’s staff as an analyst.Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban confirmed the hiring on Monday of yet another fired USC coach, joining offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.