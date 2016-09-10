Ohio State overcomes sluggish start to beat Tulsa 48-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State overcame a sluggish offensive start, a lightning delay and a driving rainstorm in the second half to beat Tulsa 48-3 on Saturday night.

After piling up a school-record 776 yards of offense last week against Bowling Green, Ohio State (2-0) didn't score an offensive touchdown against Tulsa until quarterback J.T. Barrett ran in from 16 yards with 9:42 left in the third quarter.

Tailback Mike Weber, Barrett and back Curtis Samuel added scoring runs later in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Ohio State's defense stepped in the first half as its offense floundered. The Buckeyes intercepted four of quarterback Dane Evans' passes, including pick-sixes by safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Marshon Lattimore late in the first half.

Tulsa managed only Redford Jones' 37-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Barrett was a pedestrian 14 for 22 for 149 yards and no touchdowns after throwing for six last week.

THE TAKEAWAY

TULSA: The Golden Hurricane played tough against Barrett and the Ohio State offense in the first half, but Tulsa's offense made too many mistakes to stay in the game.

OHIO STATE: Ohio State again flexed its defensive muscle and showed its secondary could be among the best in the country. The Buckeyes managed just 158 yards of offense in the first half against a four-touchdown underdog, but the harder the rain fell in the second half, the more they scored. They finished with 417 yards.

UP NEXT

TULSA: A home game against FCS team North Carolina A&T next week.

OHIO STATE: The real season starts as the Buckeyes travel to Oklahoma to take on the No. 14 Sooners. Oklahoma slipped in the polls after an opening loss to Houston.

___

AP college football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org