Oklahoma State out of AP Top 25 after controversial loss

Oklahoma State dropped out of The Associated college football poll after a controversial loss, and Georgia and Clemson fell after close calls against lightly regarded opposition.

Alabama is still No. 1, receiving 56 out of 61 first-place votes Sunday. No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan all moved up one spot. The Seminoles got four first-place votes and Michigan received one.

Clemson fell from second to fifth after a four-point win against Troy. No. 16 Georgia dropped seven spots after beating FCS Nicholls by two.

Oklahoma State was ranked 22nd when it lost 30-27 to Central Michigan on a final play touchdown Saturday. Officials admitted after the game they misinterpreted a rule, and the play should not have been granted. The Cowboys were three-touchdown favorites against Central Michigan.

