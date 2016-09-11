Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns, left, watches as Central Michigan wide receiver Jesse Kroll, right, being tackled by Oklahoma State corner back Ramon Richards, bottom, tosses the ball back to Central Michigan wide receiver Cory Willis resulting in a touchdown during the final seconds of an NCAA college football game between in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Central Michigan won 30-27. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
September 11, 2016 2:15 PM
Oklahoma State out of AP Top 25 after controversial loss
RALPH D. RUSSO | Associated Press
Oklahoma State dropped out of The Associated college football poll after a controversial loss, and Georgia and Clemson fell after close calls against lightly regarded opposition.
Alabama is still No. 1, receiving 56 out of 61 first-place votes Sunday. No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan all moved up one spot. The Seminoles got four first-place votes and Michigan received one.
Clemson fell from second to fifth after a four-point win against Troy. No. 16 Georgia dropped seven spots after beating FCS Nicholls by two.
Oklahoma State was ranked 22nd when it lost 30-27 to Central Michigan on a final play touchdown Saturday. Officials admitted after the game they misinterpreted a rule, and the play should not have been granted. The Cowboys were three-touchdown favorites against Central Michigan.
------
AP college football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org