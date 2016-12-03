Oklahoma tops Oklahoma St. to win Big 12

NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Oklahoma State 38-20 on Saturday in a matchup that decided the Big 12 champion and likely guaranteed the Sooners a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy candidate performed well throughout, despite finishing the game without top receiver Dede Westbrook, a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Westbrook caught four passes for 111 yards before being knocked out of the game on a crushing hit by Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns.

Oklahoma's response to Westbrook's injury was similar to way the Sooners have bounced back throughout this injury-plagued season.

"I'm just incredibly pleased with our team, their resilience through the season and in this game," Sooners coach Bob Stoops, who won his 10th conference title in 17 years, said.

Samaje Perine rambled for 239 yards on a career-high 37 carries and Joe Mixon caught a touchdown pass and busted a 79-yard touchdown run for the Sooners (10-2, 9-0 Big 12, No. 9 College Football Playoff).

Mason Rudolph completed just 11 of 25 passes for 186 yards for Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2, No. 10 CFP). His top target for the season, James Washington, caught just two passes for 50 yards on eight targets.

It was the second straight time the teams met in the regular-season finale to determine the conference champion. Oklahoma beat the Cowboys 58-23 last season.

The Sooners could be bumped from the Sugar Bowl if they reach the College Football Playoff. Stoops has slim hope of that happening.

"We'll see," Stoops said. "Realistically, probably more needed to happen last week."

THE TAKEAWAY

OKLAHOMA STATE: It was an especially bitter defeat for the Cowboys, who have become so close to turning the tide against their biggest rival. The Cowboys, who last won the Big 12 in 2011, fell to 2-10 against the Sooners under coach Mike Gundy. Even with Westbrook out and Perine being knocked out briefly after a helmet-to-helmet hit, the Cowboys couldn't keep the momentum.

OKLAHOMA: Mayfield strengthened his case as a Heisman contender, and the Sooners added a second straight win over a highly ranked opponent. Mayfield finished fourth in the Heisman balloting last year, but he didn't get an invitation to New York for the ceremony.

"Baker again was just outstanding, scrambling and making plays," Stoops said.

UP NEXT

OKLAHOMA STATE: Bowl game to be determined.

OKLAHOMA: The Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2 unless the Sooners make the College Football Playoff.