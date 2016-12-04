Penn State rallies to win Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS — Trace McSorley threw four touchdown passes Saturday night and No. 8 Penn State stunned No. 6 Wisconsin 38-31, rallying from a 21-point first-half deficit to claim its first conference title in eight years with the greatest comeback in Big Ten title game history.

Now the East Division champs must wait to see if the selection committee rewards them with one of the four coveted playoff spots today.

If the committee was impressed with the turnaround, it just might give the Nittany Lions (11-2) a chance.

They trailed 28-7 with 5:15 left in the first half, but McSorley led Penn State to touchdowns on each of its next four possessions.

OKLAHOMA 38 OKLAHOMA STATE 20: In Norman, Oklahoma, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will return for his senior season.

Mayfield made the announcement after he passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead the seventh-ranked Sooners. The win clinched the Big 12 title for the Sooners for the second straight year. Mayfield has passed for 3,669 yards and 38 touchdowns.

No. 4 WASHINGTON 41, No. 9 COLORADO 10: In Santa Clara, Califronia, Taylor Rapp returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown and Myles Gaskin ran for 159 yards to help the Huskies win the Pac-12 championship game Friday night to strengthen their case for a playoff berth.

The Huskies (12-1, No. 4 CFP) dominated the Buffaloes (10-3, No. 8 CFP) and now wait for the final verdict to come in today before begin preparations for the playoff.

No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 24, BAYLOR 21: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Skyler Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Mountaineers in the Big 12 regular-season finale for both teams.

Justin Crawford rushed for 209 yards to help West Virginia (10-2, 7-2) to its first 10-win regular-season since 2007.

TEMPLE 34, NO. 20 NAVY 10: In Annapolis, Maryland, Phillip Walker threw two touchdown passes, Temple stuffed Navy’s running game and the Owls claimed their first American Athletic Conference title.

After Temple (10-3) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, protecting the 21-0 lead became substantially easier when No. 20 Navy (9-3, No. 19 CFP) lost standout quarterback Will Worth to a second-quarter ankle injury. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said Worth is done for the season.