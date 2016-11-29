- Associated Press
Valparaiso forward Alec Peters (25) shoots in front of Rhode Island forward Kuran Iverson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Valparaiso, Ind.
November 29, 2016 10:24 PM
Peters helps Valpo upset No. 21 Rhode Island 65-62
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Alec Peters scored 27 points to help Valparaiso knock off No. 21 Rhode Island, 65-62 on Tuesday night.
Fourth in the nation in scoring at just over 25 points per game, Peters scored six points down the stretch and got a piece of Jarvis Garrett's potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
Jubril Adekoya chipped in 13 points and Tevonn Walker had 10 for the Crusaders (7-1), who will take more than a week off before a trip to face No. 1 Kentucky in Lexington.
Jared Terrell scored 21 points for Rhode Island (5-2) in the Rams first true road game of the season. Hassan Martin added 16 points and six rebounds.
Valpo overcame 17 turnovers by out-rebounding Rhode Island, 35-28. Peters grabbed nine boards.