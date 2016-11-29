Peters helps Valpo upset No. 21 Rhode Island 65-62

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Alec Peters scored 27 points to help Valparaiso knock off No. 21 Rhode Island, 65-62 on Tuesday night.

Fourth in the nation in scoring at just over 25 points per game, Peters scored six points down the stretch and got a piece of Jarvis Garrett's potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.

Jubril Adekoya chipped in 13 points and Tevonn Walker had 10 for the Crusaders (7-1), who will take more than a week off before a trip to face No. 1 Kentucky in Lexington.

Jared Terrell scored 21 points for Rhode Island (5-2) in the Rams first true road game of the season. Hassan Martin added 16 points and six rebounds.

Valpo overcame 17 turnovers by out-rebounding Rhode Island, 35-28. Peters grabbed nine boards.