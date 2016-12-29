Ponds scores 26, St. John's upsets No. 13 Butler 76-73

NEW YORK – Freshman guard Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points, including four free throws in the final 9.1 seconds, and St. John's upset No. 13 Butler 76-73 on Thursday night in the Big East opener for both teams at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm (7-7, 1-0), coming off a 33-point win at Syracuse, stayed close with the Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) and finally took a lead at 72-71 on a free throw by Malik Ellison with 14.1 seconds left.

St. John's kept the ball on the second miss and Ponds was fouled. He made two free throws before Tyler Lewis of Butler did the same with 6.7 seconds left. Ponds added two more with 6.2 seconds to go. Kelan Martin of Butler let a shot go from halfcourt at the buzzer and it hit the rim.

Bashir Ahmed added 19 points for the Red Storm.

Tyler Wideman had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Bulldogs, and Martin scored 13.

The win ended Butler's four-game winning streak over the Red Storm and stopped a streak of losses in St. John's last four conference openers.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs had their first game of the season with two 20-point scorers in the win over Vermont. Andrew Chrabascz had 28 points and Martin had 21. ... Butler is 27-0 under coach Chris Holtmann when scoring 80 or more points. ... Butler's turnover margin of plus-5 leads the Big East and is 15th nationally. The Bulldogs came in averaging 9.9 turnovers, fifth in Division I. ... Chrabascz, a 6-foot-7 senior, is second on the team in scoring (12.7), rebounding (5.0) and assists (34). His 52 percent from 3-point range is third in the Big East.

St. John's: Ponds was the Big East and national freshman of the week (USBWA) after getting 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win over Syracuse. ... St. John's came into the game first in the Big East and ninth in Division I in 3-pointers made per game at 10.5. ... The Red Storm entered third in Division I with 91 blocks and second in the nation at 7.0 per game. Tariq Owens and Kassoum Yakwe are first and second in the conference in blocks.

UP NEXT

Butler: The Bulldogs host Providence on New Year's Day and then No. 1 Villanova on Jan. 4.

St. John's: The Red Storm face DePaul on New Year's Day, the start of a stretch with three of four games on the road.