QBs Jackson, Watson earn more hardware

ATLANTA – Lamar Jackson picked up another trophy for his marvelous season.

He got a glimpse of the one he really wants.

On a red-carpet night in Atlanta, the Louisville quarterback captured the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top college player Thursday night and signaled himself as the clear favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

Jackson already won the Walter Camp Award, also given to the best player.

“I’m shocked. I’ve got butterflies. I never had those before,” the sophomore said, posing with his Maxwell Award after a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame, where eight other award winners were announced.

In an interesting twist, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson claimed the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback for the second year in a row – beating out Jackson.

Now it’s on to New York, where they’re both finalists for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

“He’s a tremendous player himself. He’s done lot of great things,” Jackson said of Watson. “If he does (win the Heisman), oh well. Best man.”

Both quarterbacks got a look at a 25-pound Heisman Trophy on display in the Hall of Fame.

Watson hasn’t given up on his dream of claiming the Heisman before he heads off to the NFL. He won’t return for his senior season, having already earned his college degree in just three years.

“I have a lot of confidence in the way I’ve played over the course of the season,” said Watson, who finished third in the Heisman race a year ago behind winner Derrick Henry of Alabama and runner-up Christian McCaffrey of Stanford.

Watson is holding out hope that he’ll pull out a come-from-behind victory over Jackson, who had been considered the overwhelming favorite until the Cardinals lost their last two games.

Even with that, Jackson’s numbers are mind-boggling. He passed for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,538 yards and 21 TDs.

Watson guided Clemson to another Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will meet Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

As for his Heisman chances, Watson said confidently, “I’m expecting to win. I always expect to have success.”