Quick start propels Notre Dame

ATLANTA – Arike Ogunbowale wanted Notre Dame to come out strong against Georgia Tech.

She thought that would be the best way to get past the emotional letdown of last week’s surprising loss at North Carolina State.

“I know I had a better mindset because N.C. State was a bad loss,” she said. “Just bad offensively, defensively, so I tried to key in to my defense and that’s how my offense came.”

Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, Brianna Turner had nine points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-38 on Monday night.

After dropping five spots in The Associated Press poll earlier in the day, the Irish (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after their 35-game league winning streak was snapped.

Notre Dame took its first double-digit lead on Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter and went up by 21 late in the period.

Georgia Tech (11-3, 0-1) missed 22 of its first 28 shots from the field and had 12 turnovers when consecutive jumpers by Kristina Nelson made it 34-11 at the 2:14 mark of the second.

Zaire O’Neil had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who struggled badly in the lane, unable to capitalize much on 20 offensive rebounds.

Georgia Tech began the second half going just 3 for 14 from the field and trailed 47-26 on Turner’s alley-oop layup late in the third. The Jackets haven’t won a league opener since 2011-12.

“I thought they did a great job changing defenses on us,” said Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph, a DeKalb and Purdue graduate. “When we got an offensive rebound, they’d go to zone. That’s hard to play against as a young, especially freshmen guards. You could tell it rattled us.”

Notre Dame improved to 48-2 since joining the ACC for its first season in 2013-14. The Irish haven’t lost consecutive games since November 2010 and have won 21 straight games following a loss.

Men

SHAWNEE STATE 82, INDIANA TECH 78: In Portsmouth, Ohio, Jayllen Carter had 19 points to help the Bears (7-8) hold off an Indiana Tech (11-5) rally at Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium.

Down 45-31 at halftime, the Warriors got back into the game thanks in part to Miles Robinson (27 points, four steals) and Lavonte Davis (five points, 15 rebounds). Indiana Tech shot 44 percent but committed 15 turnovers and allowed Shawnee State to shoot 53 percent.