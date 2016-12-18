Reserve gives UCLA spark

LAS VEGAS – When star freshman Lonzo Ball arrived at UCLA, Aaron Holiday lost his starting point guard job.

Holiday showed Saturday he can provide the surging Bruins with a needed boost off the bench.

Holiday and Bryce Alford each scored 20 points and No. 2 UCLA overcame a rough shooting game from Ball to beat Ohio State 86-73 and remain unbeaten.

Isaac Hamilton scored 17 points and T.J. Leaf added 13, including a steal and layup that sparked the decisive run for the Bruins (12-0). They continued their best start since being 14-0 in 2006-07.

“I just try to get my mind right on the bench until my name is called” Holiday, a sophomore, said. “Honestly, I can see different things the defense aren’t doing so I can go out there and help that way.”

Marc Loving scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, Jae’Sean Tate added 15 and Keith Bates-Diop scored 13 for the Buckeyes, who lost for the third time in five games.

Ohio State shot 48.4 percent from the field but committed 15 turnovers.

No. 6 KENTUCKY 103, No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 100: In Las Vegas, Malik Monk scored a Kentucky freshman record 47 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the Wildcats in a showdown of traditional powers.

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson nearly outshined Monk with 34 points, and his basket with 45 seconds left put the Tar Heels (10-2) ahead after trailing much of the second half.

Monk responded with a right-wing 3 in transition to put Kentucky up 101-100. After Isaiah Hicks only hit the backboard at the other end, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.

North Carolina got the ball in the front court with less than a second left. But Kenny Williams’ desperation 3 at the buzzer got lodged between the rim and backboard.