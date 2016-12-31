 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGColleges

December 31, 2016 1:01 AM

Florida State 33 Michigan 32

Seminoles win wild Orange Bowl

TIM REYNOLDS | Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Deondre Francois threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyquan Murray with 36 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Florida State beat No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in a wild Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Francois threw for two scores – both to Murray – and ran for another for the Seminoles (10-3). They got 145 yards rushing from Dalvin Cook and recovered after wasting a 12-point lead midway through the fourth.

Chris Evans had a 30-yard touchdown run and Khalid Hill an 8-yard scoring catch in the final minutes for Michigan (10-3), which also got a defensive conversion when Josh Metellus ran a blocked extra point back after the second Francois-Murray TD.

Michigan turned the ball over on its final possession.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition